Coroner reveals Aaron Carter’s cause of death

The coroner rules his death as 'accidental,' after he was found dead in his bathtub last November

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of Aaron Carter accidental after he drowned in a bathtub due to the effects of drugs alprazolam and difluoroethane last November 5.

The summary was published on the coroner’s website on Tuesday, April 18. The child pop star was found dead in his bathtub at home aged 34, after ingesting alprazolam and inhaling difluoroethane together. He most likely “lost consciousness and drowned,” reports said.

Alprazolam is a psychotropic medication prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders. According to the National Library of Medicine, the generic form of Xanax can be recreationally misused for its “anxiolytic, euphoric, and disinhibition effects.”

Difluoroethane is considered a central nervous system depressant, which can be “a volatile substance that can be inhaled recreationally and is associated with toxicity and withdrawal psychosis after abrupt cessation.” It is typically found in refrigerants and aerosol sprays.

There were no reports that foul play was suspected in Carter’s death after his house sitter found his deceased body at his residence in Lancaster, California. Police said that there were prescription pills and drug paraphernalia in his room.

Carter leaves behind his one-year-old son, Prince, his only son with partner Melanie Martin.

Carter, 34, released his debut album in 1997 when he was just nine years old, becoming a child pop star who frequently appeared on shows like Disney’s Lizzie McGuire and 7th Heaven. He was known for hit pop songs like “I Want Candy” and “Crush on You.” His last album Love was released in 2018. He turned to rap later in his music career, and also acted in productions such as the Broadway Show Seussical.

He wrestled with addiction issues for years, sometimes talking about them publicly. In a 2019 appearance on the celebrity wellness TV show The Doctors, he held up a bag full of prescription drugs that he said he took after being diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, manic depression, and anxiety.

Carter went to drug rehabilitation centers on multiple occasions, in an effort to regain custody of his son, Prince, last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. – Rappler.com