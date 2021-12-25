From their family to yours: Filipino celebrities’ Christmas photos

Here's how the stars celebrated the holidays
MANILA, Philippines – It’s that time of year again when people’s Christmas family portraits are all over social media, along with holiday greetings sent “from our family to yours.”
Celebrities are no different, posting their own contributions to the sea of holiday snaps. While some of them have traveled abroad to be with relatives there, many of them had the holidays at home, in refreshingly normal celebrations spent with family.
Here’s a look at the celebrity holiday snaps of 2021:
Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho, and Scarlet Snow Belo
Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati
Ruffa Gutierrez and daughters Lorin and Venice
Kim Chiu and Xian Lim
Maxene Magalona
Isabelle Daza
Heart Evangelista
Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado
Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes
Bianca Gonzalez and JC Intal
The Pangilinans
Vice Ganda
Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velazquez
Ryan Agoncillo and Judy Ann Santos
Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli
The Kramers
Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi
The Barrettos and Gerald Anderson
Rayver Cruz
Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson
Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero
Ivana Alawi
Sunshine Cruz and daughters Angelina, Sam, and Chesca
Yam Concepcion
Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres, and Juliana Gomez
– Rappler.com