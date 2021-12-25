From their family to yours: Filipino celebrities’ Christmas photos

MANILA, Philippines – It’s that time of year again when people’s Christmas family portraits are all over social media, along with holiday greetings sent “from our family to yours.”

Celebrities are no different, posting their own contributions to the sea of holiday snaps. While some of them have traveled abroad to be with relatives there, many of them had the holidays at home, in refreshingly normal celebrations spent with family.

Here’s a look at the celebrity holiday snaps of 2021:

Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho, and Scarlet Snow Belo

Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati

Ruffa Gutierrez and daughters Lorin and Venice

Kim Chiu and Xian Lim

Maxene Magalona

Isabelle Daza

Heart Evangelista

Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado

Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes

Bianca Gonzalez and JC Intal

The Pangilinans

Vice Ganda

Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velazquez

Ryan Agoncillo and Judy Ann Santos

Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli

The Kramers

Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi

The Barrettos and Gerald Anderson

Rayver Cruz

Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson

Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero

Ivana Alawi

Sunshine Cruz and daughters Angelina, Sam, and Chesca

Yam Concepcion

Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres, and Juliana Gomez

