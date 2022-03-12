Home sweet home: Celebrity house tours you can binge-watch on YouTube

HOUSE TOUR. Xian Lim, Mimiyuuuh, Gabbi Garcia, and Solenn Heussaff are among the Filipino celebrities who share their homes on YouTube.

From Mimiyuuuh to the Kramers, check out where these celebrities live

MANILA, Philippines – Home has been the place to be throughout this pandemic, and as you cozy up in your own crib, you might also be curious about where your favorite stars have been spending most of their time these past couple of years.

Thankfully, a lot of them are quite open about it on YouTube, where you can quite easily fall into a house tour rabbit hole for the better part of an afternoon. From Mimiyuuuh’s chaotic house tour to Bea Alonzo’s two-part special, there are a LOT of celebrity homes to peek into on the platform.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your own home makeover, or just in the mood to go all Marites on your favorite stars, check out these celebrity house tours on YouTube:

Maris Racal

Find out where Maris keeps her kalat, watch her cheer on her houseplants (Jhermelyn and Lucrecia), and check out her budding art collection in this 20-minute long video.

Gabbi Garcia

Gabbi Garcia’s kikay style extends to the home she shares with her family. Her house tour shows how she added a girly touch to every corner (even the powder room!), and also gives viewers a glimpse of her enviable shoe collection.

Solenn Heussaff

Solenn shares the finished product of “home fluffing” – a mini makeover of the breezy, tropical-luxe home she shares with husband Nico Bolzico.

Mimiyuuuh

Where did Mimiyuuuh put her signature plastic cabinet in her new home? She shows us that and more in her slightly chaotic, definitely inspiring tour of what Mimi says is her “dream come true.”

Erich Gonzales

Erich Gonzales’ house is so neat it’s hard to believe anyone lives there. Watch Erich take people through the pristine space, which was built in 2014.

Angel Locsin and Neil Arce

Angel and Neil show how they added their own flair to the old house they inherited from Neil’s family and chose to settle in after they got married. The young couple brings the house to life with statement art pieces, mementos, and modern appliances.

Bea Alonzo

Bea takes fans on a tour of her eight-year-old home, which has a pristine kitchen, her teapot collection, a small painting studio, a fully decked out gym, and several paintings and sculptures by prominent Filipino artists.

Team Kramer

After sharing their journey from condo to townhouse to a house built just for them, the Kramers take viewers through their massive, airy property, which has a cinema, a mini-jungle gym for the kids, and an infinity pool with a million-dollar view.

Xian Lim

Modern and traditional meet in Xian’s home, which he shares with his mother and grandmother. In this tour, Xian gives a glimpse of his eclectic space, which has random instruments and toys, his paintings, and a few pieces from his geode collection. – Rappler.com