Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged – reports 

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged after two years of dating.

The pair began dating in 2021 after becoming close during the casting process of the Kravitz-directed film 'Pussy Island,' where Tatum will be playing Slater King

MANILA, Philippines – Actors Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are now engaged after two years of dating, multiple sources told American media outlet PEOPLE on Monday, October 30.

The two were previously spotted leaving a Halloween party together on October 29. Kravitz was photographed wearing what is believed to be her engagement ring.

In 2021, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were in a budding relationship.

“Channing is serious about Zoë. It’s not a casual relationship,” the source said. “They have been exclusive for a long time.”

Their careers are reportedly a big focus for the two actors, so outside of their jobs, they prefer to spend time with each other at home or go on quiet date nights with their friends.

The two became close to each other when the cast of the upcoming film Pussy Island was being finalized. Kravitz is directing the thriller, while Tatum will be playing Slater King, a philanthropist and tech mogul.

The film follows Frida, a cocktail waitress who successfully lands herself a spot in Slater’s inner circle. When Frida manages to get invited to Slater’s private island, she realizes that there is something sinister about it.

Kravitz admitted in a 2022 cover interview with the Wall Street Journal that she was extremely grateful that Pussy Island brought Tatum into her life.

Tatum made his acting debut in 2002 on the series CSI: Miami. His first big screen stint was the film Coach Carter, where he played Jason Lyle. Since then, he has gone on to land lead roles in The Vow, Step Up, 21 Jump Street, the Magic Mike film series, and Logan Lucky.

The 43-year-old actor was previously married to fellow actress Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. They were co-stars in the dance film Step Up and have a 10-year-old daughter together.

Meanwhile, Kravitz, 34, first appeared in the films No Reservations and The Brave One in 2007. She has since acted in the films Treading Water, The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Kimi, to name a few. Pussy Island marks her directorial debut.

Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021 and started to date Tatum shortly after. – Rappler.com