Chanty on Lapillus promoting in the Philippines: ‘It’s really an honor’

LAPILLUS. The K-pop girl group meets the Filipino press ahead of their promotional activities in the Philippines.

Lapillus is meeting their Filipino fans through a two-day fan meeting on September 10 and 11

MANILA, Philippines – Just three months after they made their debut with Hit Ya!, rookie K-pop girl group Lapillus is now in the Philippines for two weeks of promotional activities.

The overseas promotion is extra special for Filipino-Argentinian member Chanty – popularly known locally as actress Chantal Videla – as this is her first time to return to the Philippines after successfully debuting as a K-pop idol.

“I’m just really, really happy, glad, and humbled, and grateful, blessed. I have so many words to describe how I feel right now. But I’m just really happy that I get to promote Hit Ya!, and promote it here in the Philippines, my home country,” Chanty said in a press conference with the rest of the Lapillus members on Monday, September 5.

She continued: “It’s really an honor and I’m really happy and grateful because the Filipino people are so warm and accepting of our group. So supportive.”

Chanty’s fellow members Shana, Yue, Bessie, Seowon, and Haeun echoed the sentiment, saying that Chanty’s been talking about meeting their Filipino fans since their debut.

“The first reason we chose the Philippines is because we noticed that we have a lot of Filipino fans supporting Lapillus,” leader Shana said through an interpreter. “Also, when we ask Chanty about the Philippines, she often says that it’s a warm and energetic country. And that we can receive a lot of love from the Filipino fans.”

For their two-week stay, the six-piece act is set to participate in various press conferences, interviews, radio programs, photo shoots, and even appear on local shows It’s Showtime and ASAP.

It will be capped off by a two-day fan meet on September 10 and 11 at Market! Market! in Taguig and Ayala Fairview Terraces in Quezon City, respectively.

Bessie said that it’s a “dream come true” for them to participate in events outside South Korea. Haeun added that now that they’ve visited Chanty’s home country, they’re also looking forward to holding shows in the US and Japan in the future, where members Yue and Shana come from, respectively.

Aside from their promotional activities, the group is also gearing up for their comeback as they’re set to release the single album GRATATA on September 22.

Marketed as a “global girl group,” Lapillus is composed of members of different nationalities – Filipino-Argentinian Chanty, Japanese leader Shana, Chinese-American Yue, and Koreans Bessie, Seowon, and Haeun. They made their debut on June 20, 2022.

Lapillus is MLD Entertainment’s first girl group in over six years after MOMOLAND. The company is also home to boy group T1419. – Rappler.com