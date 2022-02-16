Cher on Leni Robredo: ‘Let women do it’

CHER. The singer tweets her support for women leaders.

The music icon learns who Leni is through the magic of the internet

MANILA, Philippines – Cher may only have known of Leni Robredo recently, but she soon tweeted her support for the vice president and presidential candidate after learning about who she was.

On Tuesday, February 15, Cher tweeted, “IF YOU WANT IT DONE RIGHT….LET A WOMAN DO IT.”

Cher’s original tweet was then quote-tweeted by Twitter user @TheSuperKim, saying “Cher really said #LetLeniLead.”

At first, Cher had no idea who Leni is, saying “Excuse Dont Know Leni” in a tweet on Wednesday, February 16.

Several people quickly replied to her to inform her of who Leni is, including Twitter user @guinghyung, whose tweet Cher replied to, saying, “BRAVO!! LET WOMEN DO IT!!”

“LET LENI,& ALL WOMEN FIGHTING 2 SAVE CLIMATE,CHILDREN, ELDERLY, POOR, HOMELESS, SICK, PPL OF ALL COLORS, ETHNICITIES, LGBTQ. FORCE HONOR IN GOV. MAKE MEDICAL CARE, EDUCATION, CHILDCARE FREE. TAX CORPORATION,STOP CHILD LABOR. ANIMAL CRUELTY,ETC. #2GETHERWERSTRONG” she tweeted in her reply.

Leni is the only woman who is running for president in the upcoming elections in May. She is up against Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Senator Manny Pacquiao, Senator Ping Lacson, labor leader Leody de Guzman, and dictator’s son Bongbong Marcos. – Rappler.com