Cherie Gil’s family says actress chose to keep cancer diagnosis from public

MANILA, Philippines – The family of Cherie Gil disclosed that the veteran actress succumbed to cancer, saying that the seasoned star was first diagnosed with the condition in October 2021.

In a statement on Sunday, August 7, Cherie’s son Raphael expressed their family’s gratitude to those who extended their love and concern for their mom.

He confirmed that Cherie “passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 5th 4:48 am EST after a brave battle with cancer,” adding that his mom was diagnosed with a rare form of endometrial cancer after relocating to New York. The late actress then received treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

According to Raphael, it was his mom who requested to keep her condition within their family. “Cherie fought bravely against her illness, with grace and strength. Despite her struggles, she always managed to exude courage and never lost her trademark sass, wit, and infectious humor, or her larger-than-life personality. She spent her last days surrounded by her family and loved ones,” he added.

Raphael continued to express their family’s gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received from the public, saying that it’s a testament to just how many lives the late actress had touched. Their family also asked the public to share their memories with Cherie through photos, videos, and messages, which they will view in private.

“In the end, there are no words – only love. Cherie lived with all her heart,” the statement concluded.

The passing of the 59-year-old actress was first disclosed to the public by talent manager Annabelle Rama on August 5, which was later confirmed by Cherie’s nephew Sid Lucero. Both opted not to state the cause of death.

Celebrities then took to social media to pay tribute to the showbiz icon. – Rappler.com