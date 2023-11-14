Chris Appleton, Lukas Gage to divorce after 6 months of marriage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The couple tied the knot in April only a month after Appleton confirmed his relationship with Gage in March

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton filed for divorce from actor Lukas Gage, American media reported on Tuesday, November 14 (Manila time).

Appleton stated in Los Angeles divorce documents obtained by news outlet PEOPLE that he and Gage had “irreconcilable differences,” listing down November 10 as the couple’s date of separation.

A postnupial agreement has also been implemented.

The couple had only been married for six months prior to their separation. They first sparked dating rumors in February when Gage shared a photo of himself with Appleton during their trip to Mexico.

In March, Appleton confirmed his relationship with Gage when he guested on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Appleton told Drew Barrymore that he was grateful for being able to share his love for “someone [he connects] with.”

Only a month later, in April, news of their engagement broke out. The two later got married in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony, which was officiated by Kim Kardashian – Appleton’s longtime client. Shania Twain also serenaded the then-newlywed couple with her hit song “You’re Still The One.”

Gage is a 28-year-old actor best known for his roles in the TV shows White Lotus, Euphoria, and You. He recently starred in the comedy film Down Low alongside Zachary Quinto.

Appleton, 40, is a celebrity hairstylist who has worked with clients like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Katy Perry. – Rappler.com