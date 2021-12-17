Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting second baby

Pratt's wife is pregnant with baby number two, more than a year after welcoming their first daughter in August 2020

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their second child together, according to US media.

Self-help author Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, gave birth to her first daughter with Pratt, Lyla Maria, in August 2020. The couple wed in June 2019.

In an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop in July, Pratt shared that he would love to “have more [children]” with Katherine in the future; “as many as the man upstairs will provide.”

“We’ll do it. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let’s go,” he said.

Chris is also a father to 9-year-old son Jack, whom he co-parents with ex-wife Anna Faris. Chris and Anna were married for eight years. They announced their separation in August 2017. – Rappler.com