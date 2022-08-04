Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announce pregnancy nearly 2 years after miscarriage 

'Joy has filled our home and hearts again,' says Chrissy

MANILA, Philippines – Chrissy Teigen is expecting another child with husband John Legend, almost two years after the couple experienced pregnancy loss.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote on Thursday, August 4, alongside photos of her baby bump.

The model, who first opened up about undergoing IVF again in February, admitted that she had fears about her pregnancy.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘[Okay] if it’s healthy today, I’ll announce,’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she said.

It can be recalled that in October 2020, Teigen and Legend revealed that they lost their third baby following “so many complications” during his birth, saying that they were “in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

On several accounts, Teigen expressed her grief at not being able to carry a child again as she opened up about her fertility struggles.

Teigen, a model and cookbook author, has been married to Legend, a Grammy Award-winning musician, since 2013. They are parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4. – Rappler.com