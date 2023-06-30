Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome fourth child via surrogate

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have announced the arrival of their newest family member, a baby boy named Wren Alexander Stephens.

The Craving cookbook author took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 28, to announce Wren’s arrival via surrogacy, expressing gratitude and appreciation for Alexandra, the woman who carried their baby.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens,” she wrote.

In the post, Teigen spoke of their surrogacy experience, sharing the challenges they encountered along the way. She said that after losing their son Jack due to birth complications in 2020, she felt like she couldn’t carry more children herself.

In 2021, she and Legend then sought the help of a surrogacy agency, initially considering having two surrogates carrying babies simultaneously, “Twins, kinda?!”

However, shortly after starting their surrogacy journey, Teigen decided after a therapy session to try and carry their child one more time. They restarted the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF), and Teigen got pregnant with their daughter Esti Maxine, born in January 2023.

At the same time that Teigen got pregnant with Esti, she and Legend met Alexandra, and instantly knew she was a perfect match for surrogacy.

“All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks,” she said.

According to Teigen, the first embryo they tried with Alexandra didn’t result in a successful pregnancy. “I will never forget how hard she fought to get ready for a second transfer,” she said.

Eventually, Alexandra got pregnant with Wren, just as Teigen was entering the “safe zone” of her own pregnancy with Esti. Alexandra gave birth to Wren on June 19.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.” Teigen wrote.

Responding to Teigen’s Instagram post, Alexandra commented, “Thank you for choosing me. For making this whole experience so wonderful. For loving me and my family wholeheartedly. It was truly an honor bringing perfect Wren into the world with you right by my side.”

Teigen, a model and cookbook author, has been married to Legend, a Grammy Award-winning musician, since 2013. Aside from Esti and Wren, they have two older kids: Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4. – with reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com