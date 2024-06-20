Christian Bables accepts pet crematorium’s apology over treatment of dog’s remains 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The actor calls out the crematorium for the late pick-up service and for 'mishandling' the viewing of Hope's remains

MANILA, Philippines – Christian Bables has accepted the apology of Haven of Angels Memorial Chapels and Crematorium, Incorporated after they admitted that the latter failed to meet the actor’s expectations on their treatment of the remains of his dog.

On Monday, June 17, Bables demanded a public apology from the pet crematorium for the alleged mishandling of his pet, Hope, who died on Saturday, June 15.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, the actor contacted the crematorium service following Hope’s death at 5:28 pm, and paid P1,000 for the remains to be processed right away. But the service only managed to pick up Hope four hours later, at around 9:30 pm.

Aside from the delay, Bables said that the viewing arrangements were not also handled properly.

“Pagdating namin doon ,si Hope, nakabalandra lang doon…. Ang pangit sa pakiramdam ‘yun kasi last time makikita ‘yung someone I dearly love,” he told ABS-CBN News. (When we arrived, Hope was just left there…. It’s such an ugly feeling to see someone I dearly love like that.”

The actor continued that while a lot of people might not understand what he’s going through, Hope was someone he considered a big part of his support system and his family.

He stressed that he’s demanding accountability from the pet crematorium to keep other fur parents and fur babies from going through what he and Hope experienced. “I think it’s about time to speak up that animals of all kinds and sizes should be treated with enough respect and decency,” he said.

In response to Bables’ demand, the Haven of Angels Memorial Chapels & Crematorium issued an apology in a Facebook post on Tuesday night, June 18.

“We regret that we were not able to meet Mr. Bables’ expectations in connection with the pick-up and preparation of his dog, Hope, prior to cremation,” the company said. “We understand the importance of this process and the emotional significance it holds to him as a pet owner and fur parent. On this matter, we apologize.”

The pet crematorium explained that they are in the process of reviewing the incident and have asked the concerned employees to also explain their side. They also assured the public that the incident would not happen again and that they will implement additional measures to provide better service.

The also expressed their condolences to the actor. “May Hope rest easy and run free over the rainbow bridge,” they said.

Bables, for his part, was quick to accept the apology, saying that “accountability is a step towards brighter days” for him and his deceased pet.

He said he hoped the incident would serve as a learning experience to “ensure that the future of all living and breathing animals is filled with the love and care they deserve.”

Bables is best known for his roles in Die Beautiful, Signal Rock, The Panti Sisters, Big Night!, and Dirty Linen. – Rappler.com