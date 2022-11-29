Chuu speaks up after being removed from LOONA

Chuu says she's 'grasping the situation' as she claims she's done nothing 'shameful' to her supporters

MANILA, Philippines – Former LOONA member Chuu has briefly broken her silence to address the controversy over her removal from the group.

In an Instagram story on Monday, November 28, Chuu emphasized that she has not done anything that would be “shameful” to her supporters.

“As I have not received any contact regarding this series of situations or know anything about them, I’m currently grasping the situation, but what I’m sure of is that I haven’t done anything that would be shameful to my fans,” the Soompi translation read.

She added that she will properly address the situation once she is able to clearly tell her side of the story. Chuu ended her post by thanking her supporters for their continued concern and trust.

Former LOONA member Chuu posted a statement on her Instagram Stories on Monday, November 28, following her removal from the group. 📸: Chuu https://t.co/E5KckKvHnW pic.twitter.com/QP7EjRAY9R — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) November 28, 2022

LOONA’s agency BlockBerry Creative announced on November 25 that they kicked Chuu out of the group since she allegedly “abused her power” and used violent language towards the staff.

Since then, the label has further insisted that they have already “finished confirming the incident that took place between Chuu and the staff member” and asked the public to “refrain from making speculative reports without evidence and malicious comments.”

Nine of the 11 remaining members were also reported to have filed injunctions to request the suspension of their contracts with BlockBerry Creative, but the agency quickly denied this.

LOONA, who made its debut in August 2018, is known for their hits “PTT (Paint the Town)”, “Hi High,” “Why Not,” and “Butterfly.” – Rappler.com