LOOK: Beauty queen Cinderella Obeñita is engaged 

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Intercontinental Cinderella Faye Obeñita is engaged to boyfriend Henri Lopez after more than six years of dating.

The beauty queen from Cagayan de Oro made the announcement on Sunday, April 9, sharing photos from the proposal.

“In my many years of pageantry, I have faced challenging questions that made me look in and think hard. But this is, by far, the easiest one to answer,” she wrote.

Addressing Henri, she added: “You journeyed with me on my [road to the crown], I will always be with you on this [road to forever.]”

Henri also took to social media to share the news. “I’m finally marrying the queen of my dreams,” he wrote. “I’m marrying my Cinderella.”

Fellow beauty queens such as Tracy Maureen Perez, Samantha Bernardo, Roberta Tamondong, Hannah Arnold, and Katarina Rodriguez congratulated the couple.

Cinderella Faye Obeñita is the second Filipino to take home the Miss Intercontinental title. – Rappler.com