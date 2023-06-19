‘With my kuya’: Claudine Barretto shares emotional reunion with Dennis Padilla

The former in-laws reunite for the dedication ceremony of Claudine’s children, amid the rift between Dennis and his ex-wife Marjorie

MANILA, Philippines – Claudine Barretto and Dennis Padilla have reunited to celebrate the baptism of Barretto’s children, Quia and Noah.

In a video that Claudine posted on Instagram on Saturday, June 17, the actress can be seen hugging the actor and her former brother-in-law. Both were in tears as they told each other that they missed each other.

In the post, Claudine wrote, “With my kuya (big brother)! I love you so much my kuya.”

She also shared other images from the celebration with Dennis, which included her daughter Sabrina and artist Eric Ejercito.

This follows the short online exchange the two actors had in May 2023, where Dennis congratulated Claudine’s son Santino for his academic achievements and Sabrina for graduating high school, and expressed wanting to be with them.

Claudine then thanked him for loving her children and said, “Kuya pwede mo makasama mga anak ko (You can be with my children) anytime.”

Dennis was married to Claudine’s sister Marjorie. The two separated in 2007, with their children Julia, Claudia, and Leon staying with Marjorie and changing their surname to Barretto.

In June 2022, Dennis’ strained relationship with his children made headlines after he expressed disappointment over not being greeted on Father’s Day. Leon responded with a letter on Instagram, asking Dennis to “stop resorting to public shaming.”

In September 2022, Julia shared in an interview with Karen Davila that she wasn’t ready to forgive her father just yet, saying, “There’s just been so much pain over the years since I was young.” Marjorie and Claudine came to Julia’s defense after Dennis responded on social media, saying that the actress only knew half of the story. In a now deleted post, Claudine wrote, “Kuya, tama na. Tumigil ka na please. Sumusobra ka na. Maawa ka sa mga bata, please stop. Mag-usap tayo (Enough. Stop it, please. You’re being too much. Have pity on your kids, please stop. Let’s talk).” – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Pie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.