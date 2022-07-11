Comedian-director Phillip Lazaro dies 

Phillip appeared in the film 'Wanted: Perfect Mother' and served as a unit director of GMA series 'Widow's Web'



MANILA, Philippines – Veteran comedian and director Phillip Lazaro has passed away. He was 51.

According to an ABS-CBN report, Lazaro’s death was confirmed by his niece Armarie Saavedra Cruz-Go in a Facebook post on Monday, July 11.

“Tito Phillip Lazaro, even though we know it is a part of life, we are never prepared to say goodbye forever. Our hearts are heavy today because we have lost someone so special, but we also celebrate your life. Rest In Peace,” Cruz-Go wrote.

Additional details about his date and cause of death were not provided.

GMA Network also confirmed Lazaro’s death. Lazaro served as a unit director of GMA series Prima Donnas Season Two, Widow’s Web, and Nagbabagang Luha.

Celebrities like Iya Villania, Jackie Lou Blanco, Mark Herras, Rocco Nacino, Sofia Pablo, and Derrick Monasterio wrote their condolences in the comments section.

Lazaro, who celebrated his birthday last June 12, rose to fame as a popular fixture in comedy bars. He started his acting career in the ’90s, appearing in films Wanted: Perfect Mother, Dahil May Isang Ikaw, and Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw, among others. – Rappler.com