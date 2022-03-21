Court clears Tony Labrusca in acts of lasciviousness complaint

MANILA, Philippines – The Makati prosecutor’s office has cleared actor Tony Labrusca of the acts of lasciviousness charge filed against him in 2021.

The actor’s legal counsel, led by lawyer Joji Alonso, showed copies of the court ruling dismissing the complaint, affirming that it has no probable cause. The March 17 resolution was penned by Judge Xavier Paolo Del Castillo.

“The charge imputed against him was found to have no basis. After observation of due process, Tony Labrusca has been cleared of profoundly damaging judgements that [have] tarnished his name. This vindication attests to how gravely he was falsely accused,” Labrusca’s camp said in a statement.

Labrusca was sued by an unnamed woman in June 2021 for allegedly exposing a woman’s chest and forcefully pulling her towards his lap on the night of January 16, 2021. The actor faced two counts of aggravated acts of lasciviousness as well as a criminal complaint of aggravated slight physical injuries for allegedly choking a man on the same night.

The latter case was dismissed in July 2021 on the grounds that it was filed past the two-month prescription period of the offense. The complaint against Labrusca was filed only on June 4, nearly five months after the alleged choking incident on January 16.

Labrusca has yet to comment on the issue.

Labrusca, 26, had also previously been the subject of a procedural probe by the Bureau of Immigration in 2019 after he shouted at an immigration officer after arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. – Rappler.com