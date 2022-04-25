Why are ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ author Kevin Kwan, producer Lawrence Bender in PH?

Both Kwan and Bender are also spotted at a brunch gathering with A-list Filipino personalities

MANILA, Philippines – Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan and Oscar-nominated American producer Lawrence Bender disclosed that they are considering making a movie in the Philippines!

“One of the reasons why we’re here is because we want to make a movie here,” the Pulp Fiction producer shared during a panel discussion on April 21 at the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) global summit, where he and Kwan participated as speakers. He also said that Kwan wrote a script that is “like a love letter to the Philippines.”

Although they did not divulge any further details, Kwan added that he and Bender are planning to visit other provinces in the Philippines. Kwan also emphasized the role of traveling in his writing process. “I’m burning to travel more. This is my first trip in more than two years outside the US,” he admitted. “For me, travel is intrinsic to inspiring me to write.”

Based on their Instagram updates, Kwan and Bender are currently enjoying the island of Amanpulo.

The pair was also seen spending time with other Filipino personalities. Philippine Tatler Editor-in-Chief Anton San Diego went to Instagram to share a photo of him with the duo at a private event hosted in Yamazato at Hotel Okura Manila.

“They are also here for a ‘secret’ project to be revealed soon… Hint: it will be based in the Philippines, so excited,” he teased in the caption.

At the same event, Filipina actress Heart Evangelista, who is also known to be friends with Kwan, also posted a picture of her with the two. “Reunited and it feels so good,” she wrote.

Both Kwan and Bender were also spotted at a brunch gathering with A-list Filipino personalities Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho, Solenn Heusaff, Julia Barretto, Alden Richards, Bianca Umali, Maris Racal, and Rhian Ramos.

What could this secret project be? We’re excited to find out! – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.