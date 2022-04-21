BTOB Sungjae’s agency denies dating rumors

Cube Entertainment says that Sungjae and the social media influencer are just acquaintances

MANILA, Philippines – Cube Entertainment denied reports claiming that BTOB member Sungjae is dating an influencer.

“The dating rumors are not true,” a source from the agency said, according to a Soompi report on Wednesday, April 20.

The idol was mired in dating rumors after eagle-eyed netizens claimed similarities between Sungjae’s social media posts and the influencer’s. According to a Koreaboo article, netizens said that the two were coincidentally playing golf on the same day at the same location, and have been using the same handphone case.

Cube Entertainment, however, clarified that the two are just “acquaintances playing golf together.” They added, “After the dating rumors surfaced, many private messages were sent to [the influencer] asking about the truth. That is why she made her Instagram private.”

Yook Sungjae, 26, debuted as a member of BTOB in 2012. The group recently returned as a full group with the release of their album Be Together in February 2022, following Sungjae’s military discharge.

He released his debut solo album, Yook O’Clock, in March 2020. As an actor, Sungjae appeared in South Korean dramas Who Are You: School 2015, Goblin, and Mystic Pop-up Bar. – Rappler.com