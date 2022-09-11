Daniel Craig says ‘very lucky’ to work with Queen Elizabeth

At the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery world premiere, Daniel Craig said he was “very lucky” to have worked with Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday, September 8 (UK time).
“I was just very lucky to be part of something, the Olympics, and to get to work with her on something that I think a lot of people enjoyed and liked and laughed at,” Craig said on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Writer-director Rian Johnson thanked a different majesty, the “queen of murder mysteries Agatha Christie,” of whom he said every part of the series drew inspiration.
Knives Out grossed more than $300 million at the worldwide box office, proving fans were excited by Johnson’s take on a whodunit. Johnson said he hopes to “scratch the same itch” with the sequel.
“It feels current, it feels now. It deals with issues we’re dealing with day-to-day,” said producer Ram Bergman. “Studios and filmmakers, for whatever reason, thought no one was interested (in the genre), but actually people are.”
Glass Onion follows a similar formula as Southern detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) sets out to solve a new mystery, this time on a Greek island. In Greece, Craig encounters a group of quirky characters played by stars including Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr. and Janelle Monáe.
The stars were tight-lipped about the plot, not wanting to divulge any spoilers, but Kate Hudson said she very much enjoyed playing her character Birdie Jay. “It was like putting on a different skin and I really loved every second of it.” – Rappler.com
