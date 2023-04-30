Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke welcome 1st child 

EXPECTING. Actress Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe, seen here attending the American Theatre Wing's 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City, are expecting their first child.

MANILA, Philippines – Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is now a dad!

A representative for the actor confirmed to US media PEOPLE and The Hollywood Reporter that Radcliffe’s longtime girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, has given birth to their first child.

Other details about the child were not disclosed.

The confirmation came after The Daily Mail published photos of the couple walking in New York with Radcliffe pushing a stroller.

The couple first confirmed in March that they were expecting their first child.

Radcliffe and Darke started dating in 2013 after playing love interests in the film Kill Your Darlings. The couple has mainly kept their relationship private.

Darke, 38, worked in the Hollywood projects The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Good Girls Revolt, and Still Alice. Meanwhile, Radcliffe, 33, also starred in works Victor Frankenstein, Now You See Me 2, The Lost City, and Miracle Workers. – Rappler.com