‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ star David Henrie, wife expecting third child

PREGNANT. David Henrie and wife are going to be parents of three.

MANILA, Philippines – Former Disney actor David Henrie announced on Thursday, December 30 that his wife Maria Cahill is pregnant with their third baby.

“Maria and I were really racking our brains on what to get our son James for his first birthday,” the Wizards of Waverly Place star captioned his post alongside a photo of his family, where his two toddlers were both wearing shirts with “big sister” and “big brother” printed on them.

In the comments section, David continued, “We are going to wait until birth for the gender reveal. Couldn’t think of a better gender reveal than that, am I right?”

David and Maria married in April 2017. They welcomed their first child, Pia Philomena Francesca, in March 2019, and son James Thomas Augustine Emmanuel in December 2020.

David, 32, is best known for his role as Justin Rosso in Disney’s fantasy sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, which also starred Selena Gomez and Jake Austin. He is set to star in the upcoming film Reagan. – Rappler.com