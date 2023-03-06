‘Dedicated to the Filipino youth’: Anne Curtis completes Tokyo Marathon 2023

Anne says she couldn't help but feel emotional finishing her first marathon after she became a mother

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis achieved another milestone as she successfully finished the 2023 Tokyo Marathon, one of the most prestigious marathons in the world.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, March 5, the actress-host shared a photo of her posing with her medal, as well as a video of Filipinos cheering her on. One picture also showed that Anne completed her run in four hours and 50 minutes, which she said is her personal record.

“Every single kilometer was worth it, knowing I was running to help Filipino children heal and recover through the funds WE (yes, this includes every single one of you that donated) raised together,” she said.

Anne has earlier said that she partnered with UNICEF Philippines to raise funds for children who are victims of violence, abuse, and exploitation. She was appointed as the celebrity advocate of the organization in April 2018.

While Anne previously ran the New York Marathon in 2016 and London Marathon in 2018. The Tokyo Marathon in 2023 served as her first marathon after she gave birth to her child, Dahlia Amelie, in 2020.

“Being a mother, now was well, I couldn’t help but get emotional when I crossed that finish line. It just hit a little differently this time around. Running with a purpose bigger than just receiving a medal kept me fueled,” she shared.

She also updated her supporters that the donations have already “gone beyond [their] target in just two weeks,” but also encouraged the public to keep on donating.

“As long as you keep donating for the next 30 days, I will match whatever the final amount ends up being. So we can help more children receive the services they need,” she said.

Anne then thanked her coach and her family for the support and guidance they provided while she was training for the marathon. “Another marathon done and dedicated to the Filipino youth,” she said.

Fellow celebrities such as Pia Wurtzbach, Solenn Heussaff, Bianca Gonzalez, Iya Villania, Luis Manzano, Isabelle Daza, and Georgina Wilson congratulated Anne for her latest feat. – Rappler.com