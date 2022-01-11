LOOK: Demi Lovato gets new spider tattoo on head

NEW INK. Demi Lovato gets a tattoo of 'grandmother spider' on their head.

MANILA, Philippines – Demi Lovato rings in the new year with new ink in an unusual spot: the side of their skull.

In an Instagram story on Sunday, January 9, the singer, who came out as non-binary in May 2021, shared a photo of them sporting a new semi-buzz cut to show off their new tattoo – a black “grandmother spider” placed on the side of their skull, by their ear.

The tattoo was done by artist Doctor Woo.

According to Billboard, Demi explained the tattoo by saying: “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web – each one of us having our place in this world.”

In 2021, Demi released Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, a four-part documentary series on YouTube that detailed their past traumas and battle with substance abuse – including their almost-fatal overdose in 2018.

The series was accompanied by the singer’s seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over, released in April 2021. – Rappler.com