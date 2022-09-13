DIA’S Jung Chae-yeon to undergo surgery after injury on set

The K-pop idol and actress injured her collarbone while filming for upcoming drama 'The Golden Spoon'

MANILA, Philippines – DIA’s Jung Chae-yeon will have to undergo surgery for a collarbone injury that happened on set while filming for her upcoming drama The Golden Spoon.

According to Soompi, DIA’s agency MBK Entertaiment announced on Monday, September 12 that the K-pop idol fell down the stairs while on set and was imemdiately brought to a Seoul hospital. After a CT scan and X-ray, doctors diagnosed Chae-yeon with a collarbone fracture and symptoms of a concussion.

After receiving emergency treatment, Chae-yeon is scheduled for surgery to check for any ligament damage to her collarbone. If any, the actress will also be needing surgical sutures.

MBC’s The Golden Spoon is premiering on September 23. Chae-yeon plays Na Joo-hee, and stars alongside Yook Sung-jan, Lee Jong-won, and Yeon Woo. The show is based on HD3’s hit webtoon from 2016.

Chae-yeon is also part of six-member K-pop girl group DIA, which is set to release their latest single “Rooting For You” on September 14. DIA debuted on the same day in 2015 with single “Somehow.” – Rappler.com