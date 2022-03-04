Diego Loyzaga reconciles with dad Cesar Montano after 7 years

'After seven years, after mistakes, God made a way to bring us together again,' he writes on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Diego Loyzaga has reunited with his father Cesar Montano after seven years of not seeing him.

On Instagram, Diego posted a photo of him and Cesar at a basketball court. In the caption he said: “Seven years is a long time for a son not to see his father. After seven years, after mistakes, God made a way to bring us together again.”

“I apologize for the impulsiveness of my youth. If we could take back the words and the distance and the time wasted, I would. One thing we can do is make up for it. It was so good to see you and play ball with you today,” he said.

“Value your family and loved ones today for tomorrow is not promised. As I mature, the more I wish saying sorry was enough to fix all of the world’s problems. Just peace and love and nothing else matters,” he said.

Diego is Cesar’s son with actress Teresa Loyzaga, who left a comment on Diego’s post, saying “You make me proud, son. I love you.”

Diego’s half-sister Angelina also commented on his post, leaving a heart emoji. Angelina is Cesar’s daughter with actress Sunshine Cruz.

Diego publicly feuded with Cesar in 2017, when he took to social media to say that Cesar accused him of being a drug addict, among other things.

At the time, Diego took drug tests that all turned out negative, to prove to his father that he was clean and sober. – Rappler.com