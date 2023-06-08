LOOK: Diego Loyzaga is now a dad 

'The best birthday gift ever,' says Diego

MANILA, Philippines – Diego Loyzaga surprised his followers on Thursday, June 8 when he revealed that he’s now a father.

Sharing a photo of him cradling a newborn, the actor wrote: “The best birthday gift ever.” Diego celebrated his birthday last May 21.

Diego, however, did not disclose additional details about the child.

In the comments section, Diego’s relatives and celebrity friends wrote their congratulatory messages.

Diego’s mom, actress Teresa Loyzaga wrote: “Ya-hoo!! Glam-ma Lola in the house. Love you anak. Love you my ‘Pochala.’”

The actor has mainly kept mum about his relationship, following his breakup with Barbie Imperial and getting linked to Franki Russell.

Diego is best known for his portrayals in Los Bastardos, Pusong Ligaw, Greed, and Maid in Malacañang. – Rappler.com