‘Belly bump’: Dimples Romana celebrates pregnancy with fellow mom-to-be Angelica Panganiban

The two actresses recently announced their pregnancies on separate occasions

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina actress Dimples Romana penned a heartwarming message to fellow celebrity, first-time mom Angelica Panganiban to celebrate their pregnancies.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, March 20, just hours after Angelica announced her pregnancy, Dimples wrote: “When WOMEN celebrate each other’s joy! Women supporting women! Ganun naman dapat diba (That’s how it should be, right?) Belly BUMP to another gorgeous momma of ours.”

She continued, “Nakakahappy ang Belly Reveal ninyo! (This belly reveal really makes me happy). So much love for these ladies!”

The photoset sees Dimples and Angelica with fellow actresses Angel Locsin, Bea Alonzo, and Anne Curtis during the group’s mini-reunion in early February.

Dimples and Angelica recently announced their pregnancy just two days apart. Dimples announced the news on Friday, March 18, and even shared a series of photos featuring her baby bump on Instagram.

“Dimples Romana, mother of three,” she wrote. The 37-year-old actress has been married to her husband Boyet since 2003. They have two kids – Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7.

Meanwhile, Angelica revealed on Sunday that she’s expecting her first child with non-showbiz boyfriend, businessman Gregg Homan. They first announced their relationship in January 2021. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.