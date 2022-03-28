Dimples Romana, husband expecting baby boy

MANILA, Philippines – Dimples Romana and husband Boyet Ahmee announced in a gender reveal party that they are set to welcome another baby into their family.

The actress shared photos from the party on Sunday, March 27, where it showed her husband rejoicing after the balloon popped blue confetti, signaling that the baby is a boy.

Angel Locsin, a close friend of the couple, also shared a photo from the event that was also attended by celebrities Sue Ramirez, Janus del Prado, Kim Molina, and Jerald Napoles. “It’s a boy-let,” she wrote before congratulating the couple.

In a separate post, Romana wrote that despite this being her third pregnancy, it still “terrifies” and “excites her all at the same.” She added, “I’m so thrilled to meet you in three months, baby E.”

The 37-year-old actress spoke to Star Magic Inside News on how shocked they were after finding out that she was pregnant.

“Late ko na rin talaga nalaman [na buntis ako], kaya late na rin ‘yung reveal namin. Kasi late ko nalaman only because I was so busy…. Imagine-in mo seven years naman akong walang baby, so iniisip ko ‘okay wala,”’ she said.

(I only knew that I was pregnant recently; that’s why we revealed it quite late. I just found out now because I was so busy.… Imagine, I did not have a baby for seven years, so I thought I was not pregnant.)

The host-entrepreneur also shared that she was excited to see her three children talking to one another and that she was looking forward to being a mom to a college student, a kid, and a newborn in July. “Boyet and I acknowledge this answered prayer very well,” Romana said.

Roman and his husband have been married since 2003 and have two kids: Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.