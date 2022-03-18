Dimples Romana expecting third child

EXPECTING. Dimples Romana is expecting her third child with her husband.

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Dimples Romana announced that she and husband Boyet Ahmee are expecting their third child during a live Facebook event of vitamin brand Fortima on Friday, March 18.

“My husband and I are expecting baby number 3. We’re now a family of five,” the 37-year-old entrepreneur and host said during the event, sharing her excitement about beginning “another journey as a mom.”

On Friday evening, Dimples shared a glam shot of her showing off her baby bump, with the caption: “Dimples Romana, mother of 3. Happy International Women’s Month.”

A few hours before the event, Dimples teased the “biggest revelation” on her Instagram account. She also said that there would be a “big announcement from [our] FAhmeely today.”

Dimples and Boyet, who have been married since 2003, have two kids: Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7.

Dimples has been in showbiz since the late ’90s, and rose to fame as a cast member of Tabing Ilog. She is also known for her roles in One More Chance and Kadenang Ginto, among others. – Rappler.com