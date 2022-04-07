LOOK: Dimples Romana channels inner mermaid in underwater maternity shoot

EXPECTING. Dimples Romana marks her third pregnancy with an underwater shoot.

The photos were taken by Martin Zapanta

MANILA, Philippines – Dimples Romana went the extra mile for her third pregnancy maternity shoot. The expectant mother channeled her inner mermaid in an underwater shoot with Martin Zapanta behind the lens.

In the photos, Dimples looked serene as she floated below the surface in tulle dresses. In one photo, she is seen cradling her baby bump.

The underwater shots were the last of her “four elements”-themed maternity shoots.

Dimples announced her pregnancy in March.

She and her husband Boyet Ahmee have been married since 2003 and have two older kids: 18-year-old Callie and seven-year-old Alonzo. – Rappler.com