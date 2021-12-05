Dionne Monsanto announces pregnancy

EXPECTING. Former actress Dionne Monsanto is pregnant with her first child.

'Best birthday and birthday gift so far,' says Dionne

MANILA, Philippines – Dionne Monsanto is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Stalder.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, December 5, the former actress flaunted her baby bump with the caption, “Best birthday & birthday gift so far.”

Dionne also looked back on her 2021 – recalling that she moved to a new country, got engaged and married, and traveled to different countries. But she said that being pregnant might be their “most exciting adventure yet.”

“I have never been this in love with life, and with love itself. I am so wildly grateful to the universe for conspiring in my favor. Thank you so much to our family and friends who have given us nothing but love, positivity, and excitement for our growing family,” she wrote.

Fellow celebrities like Jhong Hilario, Yam Concepcion, Sue Ramirez, Angelica Panganiban, and Kaye Abad have congratulated Dionne for the good news.

Dionne and Ryan wed in March 2021.

Dionne, 35, entered showbiz through Pinoy Big Brother Season 2 in 2007. She is best known for her roles in ABS-CBN series Lobo, The Legal Wife, Tubig At Langis, and A Soldier’s Heart. In February 2021, she announced her retirement from Philippine entertainment. – Rappler.com