Dionne Monsanto gives birth to first child

MANILA, Philippines – Dionne Monsanto has welcomed her first child with husband Ryan Stalder, the former actress announced on Wednesday, April 21.

In an Instagram post, Dionne shared a photo of her newborn and wrote: “I have the best view ever.” She added that their daughter was born on April 18, 2022 at 4:22 am.

Celebrities like Kaye Abad and Mica Javier congratulated Dionne on the good news.

Dionne and Ryan wed in March 2021. She first announced her pregnancy in December, saying it was the “best birthday gift so far.” In the same post, Dionne also looked back on her 2021 – recalling that she moved to a new country, got engaged and married, and traveled to different countries. But she said that being pregnant might be their “most exciting adventure yet.”

Dionne, 35, entered showbiz through Pinoy Big Brother Season 2 in 2007. She is best known for her roles in ABS-CBN series Lobo, The Legal Wife, Tubig At Langis, and A Soldier’s Heart.

In February 2021, she announced her retirement from Philippine entertainment. – Rappler.com