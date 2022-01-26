Disney responds after Peter Dinklage blasts ‘Snow White’ remake for being ‘backwards’

The 'Game of Thrones' star says that there is a 'little hypocrisy' going on after Disney is still doing a 'backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together'

MANILA, Philippines – Disney has released an official statement in response to actor Peter Dinklage’s rant about the upcoming Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs live-action remake, who said that it was still “fucking backward” to be doing a story “on seven dwarfs living in a cave together.”

On Tuesday, January 25, Disney said that they heard Dinklage’s concerns, and have now been consulting with members of the dwarfism community “to avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film.” They are now taking a “different approach” to the film.

“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” a Disney spokesperson said.

The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star aired his frustrations about the upcoming adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated classic during an episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast on Monday, January 25. Saying that there was “a lot of hypocrisy going on,” he also said, “with literally no offense to anyone,” that he was a “little taken aback” when Disney was proud to cast a Latina actress – West Side Story star Rachel Zegler – as Snow White.

“But you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that fucking backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together?” Dinklage said.

“What the fuck are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough,” he added.

“If you tell the story of ‘Snow White’ with the most fucked up, progressive spin on it? Let’s do it. All in.”

Snow White reportedly has “cultural consultants” on board, just like with the recent live-action adaptations of Aladdin and Mulan. Snow White is still in development, and has not announced a release date yet.

Tony-winning actor Andrew Burnap will star opposite Zegler, as well as Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who will play the Evil Queen.

Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man) will direct the film, with Oscar-nominated Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid) producing. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who both worked on La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Dear Evan Hansen, will write new music for the movie. – Rappler.com