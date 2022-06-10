DJ Mo Twister grieves untimely death of pet dog

BAMBOO. Mo Twister grieves the loss of his dog who was allegedly stolen from their home and killed.

Bamboo had been with Mo Twister and Angelicopter’s family for 10 years before he was stolen and found dead

Bamboo, Mo Twister’s 10-year-old English Bulldog, was stolen and was later found dead in Las Vegas, the radio DJ announced in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, June 9.

“[I’d] always wanted an English Bulldog and when we brought Bamboo into our lives in New York, he was an instant hit,” captioned Mo Twister in a series of photos depicting Bamboo through the years.

The veteran radio host shared that Bamboo served as his family’s guard dog when they moved to Las Vegas, watching his kids with fellow radio DJ Angelicopter grow up. Even when Bamboo already began to show signs of aging like hearing and eyesight difficulties, the dog remained alert and willing to protect his owners.

Mo Twister claimed that Bamboo was taken by three men on Tuesday, June 7. He said that the men were from a construction company working on a project next door. They allegedly tied a rope around the dog’s neck and lured him into their truck.

The DJ, who saw them on CCTV footage, confronted the men on Wednesday, June 8. While they admitted to stealing Bamboo, Mo Twister expressed that “because the law has to have certain elements to warrant a felony,” the evidence he presented did not suffice.

“They said they stole him but let him go down the street from our home because they panicked,” he added.

In another Instagram post from Thursday, June 9, Mo Twister revealed that Bamboo was later found dead in Aliante, Las Vegas after the DJ was informed by his Facebook and Instagram followers of where the kidnappers lived.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective is currently investigating the situation and has promised Mo Twister “his very best effort” to seek justice for Bamboo. The DJ also went on to thank his Instagram followers for “battling for Bamboo.”

“Run free, Bamboo, the killers will not be as fortunate,” said Mo Twister.

Mo Twister is a TV and radio personality who currently hosts the morning show Good Times With Mo for the radio station Magic 89.9. In 2021, he wed fellow radio DJ Angelicopter in Iceland. The couple currently has two children: Lucas and Amsterdam. – with reports from Juno Reyes/ Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.