‘Ellen Show’ DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dies at 40

The actor and dancer was also the co-executive producer and co-host of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

MANILA, Philippines – Dancer, actor, and former co-producer and DJ of The Ellen Degeneres Show tWitch – whose real name is Stephen Boss – died aged 40 on Tuesday, December 14 (US time).

Boss’ death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department, who found his body in a motel in the Encino neighborhood. In a statement to PEOPLE Magazine, wife Allison Holker confirmed Boss’ death, asking for “privacy during this difficult time for [herself] and their three children.”

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said.

Ellen De Generes also posted a tribute to her former co-host, with the caption: “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

Boss and Holker were dancers on So You Think You Can Dance? and Dancing with the Stars. The two wed in 2013 and share three children – Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14. He also acted and danced for films like Magic Mike XXL, Hairspray, Stomp the Yard 2, and the Step Up movies. – Rappler.com

The Department of Health, through the National Center for Mental Health, has a national crisis hotline to assist people with mental health concerns. The hotline can be reached at 1553, which is a Luzon-wide, toll-free landline number, 0917-899-8727 and 0966-351-4518 for Globe and TM subscribers, and 0908-639-2672 for Smart and Sun subscribers.