LOOK: Dolly de Leon lives her best life at the 2023 Oscars

OSCARS. Dolly de Leon attends the 95th Academy Awards with the cast and crew of 'Triangle of Sadness.'

From walking the champagne carpet to chatting with Hollywood stars, the 'Triangle of Sadness' actress makes every Oscars moment count

MANILA, Philippines – Dolly de Leon may have been snubbed for a nomination at the 2023 Oscars, but the Triangle of Sadness star seemed to enjoy every second of the awards night, which took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA on March 12 (March 13, Manila time).

Dolly was every bit a power woman as she walked the champagne carpet in a sleek black pantsuit by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. She went for red accents: a latex flower, latex finger gloves by Vex Clothing, pointy Manolo Blahnik slingbacks, and a gold and red minaudière by Neil Felipp.

Perhaps her most meaningful accessories though were her mother’s ring, and the blue ribbon she wore in solidarity with refugees around the world.

At the ceremony, Dolly spent time with her Triangle of Sadness castmates and crew, including her screen partner Harris Dickinson and director Ruben Ostlund.

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Inside the theater, she shared the most Pinoy dispatch ever: a photo of a bunch of candy with the caption: “May pa i-snacks si mayor dito kina kuya oscar.”

She also shared a moment with The Whale star Hong Chau, who was nominated in the best supporting actress category, and Turning Red star Sandra Oh.

“Happiness right here with Sandra Oh and Hong Chau. What a night!” she said in a tweet, adding in the replies that she was able to chat with both actresses for a bit.

Happiness right here with @IamSandraOh and Hong Chau. What a night! pic.twitter.com/j1uCWP7CK7 — Dolly de Leon (@DollyEdeLeon) March 13, 2023

After the Oscars, Dolly paid tribute to her Triangle of Sadness co-star, Charlbi Dean, who died in August 2022. Charlbi was noticeably left out of the In Memoriam reel played at the ceremony.

In Triangle of Sadness, Dolly plays Abigail, a toilet cleaner on a luxury cruise ship who leads a band of survivors after the ship sinks. Her performance earned her best supporting actress nominations at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs, and a win at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards among others.

While her performance and awards show run generated Oscar buzz, she was ultimately passed over for a nomination for best supporting actress. The award was eventually given to Everything Everywhere All At Once star Jamie Lee Curtis. – Rappler.com