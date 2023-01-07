Dolly de Leon featured in British Vogue’s Hollywood portfolio 2023

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall after Closing ceremony - Cannes, France, May 28, 2022. Director Ruben Ostlund, Palme d'Or award winner for the film "Triangle of Sadness", and Dolly de Leon pose.

The ‘Triangle of Sadness’ breakout star is counted among '30 of the world’s most famous stars’

MANILA, Philippines – Dolly de Leon is counted among “30 world’s most famous stars” as she appears in British Vogue’s annual Hollywood portfolio, which puts the spotlight on the year’s hottest stars, both well-known and up-and-coming.

Golden Globe nominee Dolly is the 30th star to be featured in the portfolio, where she dons a silver flapper dress and Marcel waves in a photograph shot by Greg Williams.

“This year’s portfolio is not only a celebration of 30 actors at the top of their game, but an ode to Hollywood, and its ever-evolving ways,” Vogue said.

Featured alongside Dolly are the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Sadie Sink, Cate Blanchett, Kate Hudson, Letitia Wright, Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne, and Dolly’s Triangle of Sadness co-star Harris Dickinson.

Directed by Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness is a black comedy that follows a ragtag group of survivors following the sinking of a luxury cruise ship. In the film, Dolly plays a toilet cleaner who leads the group as they try to survive on an island following the sinking.

Her turn in the film won Dolly the Best Supporting Performance prize at the LA Film Critics Association Awards, as well as a Golden Globe nomination – the first Filipina to be nominated by the group.

At the Globes, she is going up against Angela Bassett, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Carey Mulligan. The awards ceremony will be held on January 10. – Rappler.com