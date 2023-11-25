LOOK: Dominique Cojuangco is pregnant with 1st child

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LITTLE COJUANGCO-HEARN. Dominique Cojuangco announces that she and her husband Michael Hearn are expecting their first child.

'Little blessing arriving in 2024,' Dominique Cojuangco says on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Dominique Cojuangco announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Saturday, November 25.

Cojuangco kept the announcement simple, sharing the news through a short clip of her and her husband, Michael Hearn, putting their hands on her stomach.

“Little blessing arriving in 2024,” she wrote.

Multiple celebrities and internet personalities filled the comments section with expressions of excitement.

“Been waiting for this announcement…. Congratulations! Welcome to motherhood,” actress Sofia Andres wrote.

Iza Calzado, Ella Pangilinan, Ria Atayde, Leila Alcasid, Laureen Uy, and Katarina Rodriguez, among others, also congratulated Cojuangco and her husband.

Cojuangco and Hearn tied the knot in March, almost two years after announcing their engagement to the public.

Cojuangco is the daughter of actress Gretchen Barretto and business tycoon Antonio “Tonyboy” Cojuangco. Her husband, Hearn, is a businessman.

Cojuangco shared in a 2022 interview with Metro.Style that she and Hearn met in British School Manila years before they began dating, but only began to “see each other in a new light” when Hearn launched the cocktail bar Run Rabbit Run in 2018.

“It was only on another night when she was at Run Rabbit Run that she came to say goodbye and we ended up meeting in each other’s gaze. In that moment, everything cleared and changed, and I saw her,” Hearn said. – Rappler.com