LOOK: Donita Rose, Felson Palad are engaged

MANILA, Philippines – Former TV host and now US-based chef Donita Rose is ready to tie the knot with singer Felson Palad!

“[I] am now officially engaged,” she announced in an Instagram post on Monday, May 30.

The announcement got sweeter after Palad also announced their engagement with a matching photo, showing off Rose’s engagement ring as well.

Many celebrities such as Ruffa Gutierrez, Pops Fernandez, and Bryan Termulo expressed their joy for the couple in the comment section of both posts.

“You finally told the world!! Congratulations, girl!! You beat us all to it,” Gutierrez wrote.

The former actress first hinted at her dating status in an Instagram post on March 27, in which only a portion of Palad’s face was visible. Finally, on April 1, Rose posted a face-revealing selfie with the gospel singer with a caption “My plus one for [Los Angeles] Fashion Week” along with a heart emoji.

Felson Palad is Donita Rose’s first known boyfriend after her separation from ex-husband Eric Villarama. She and Eric married in 2003 and separated in 2016 with a co-parenting setup for their only child, Joshua Paul. – with reports from Rainielle Kyle Guison/Rappler.com

