LOOK: Donita Rose marries Felson Palad

MANILA, Philippines – Former TV host and now US-based chef Donita Rose has tied the knot with singer Felson Palad, four months after they announced their engagement.

On Saturday, September 24, Donita shared photos from their wedding ceremony in California. “Surely, your goodness and unfailing love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever,” she wrote.

Felson also shared snaps on his Instagram account. “It took 37 years,” he captioned the post.

Donita’s fellow celebrities such as Gelli de Belen, Iya Villania, Ana Roces, Janno Gibbs, and KC Concepcion congratulated the couple in the comments section.

The former actress first hinted at her dating status in an Instagram post in March, in which only a portion of Felson’s face was visible. Finally, in April, Donita posted a face-revealing selfie with the gospel singer with the caption: “My plus one for [Los Angeles] Fashion Week” along with a heart emoji. They announced their engagement in May.

Felson Palad is Donita Rose’s first known boyfriend after her separation from ex-husband Eric Villarama. She and Eric married in 2003 and separated in 2016 with a co-parenting setup for their only child, Joshua Paul. – Rappler.com