‘Drag Race’ star Shea Couleé to join Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ series

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' winner is taking a pause from drag to begin her acting career

MANILA, Philippines – Shea Couleé of RuPaul’s Drag Race is strutting into the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Shea confirmed on Thursday, August 4 that she will be joining Marvel Studios’ Ironheart series.

BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way! 💖https://t.co/QXGFfRrTqs — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 3, 2022

“Beyond excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project!” Shea shared through a tweet saying that acting was her first love. “I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way!” she added.

Shea also shared on Instagram Deadline’s report of her addition to Ironheart‘s cast.

“Stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been like stepping into Oz. Ironheart is top to bottom going to be an absolutely stunning experience for the viewers, and I’m so humbled everyday that I get to work on set with some of the best and most dedicated artists in the industry,” the drag queen captioned.

She also went on to thank everyone who has supported her throughout her journey and said that she is looking forward to sharing this exciting new chapter with them.

Shea did not disclose her role but joining her in the series would be Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah), Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Lyric Ross (This Is Us), and Manny Montana (Good Girls).

Shea has been a fan favorite in the drag race show since she started in season nine of the main series. She returned in the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars where she won. More recently, she became a finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars All Winners.

Shea has previously done acting when she performed as Marcia Brady in a 2021 crossover special with the casts of Drag Race and The Brady Bunch called Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch.

Ironheart will have Chinaka Hodge as its head writer along with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes as directors. Marvel Studios will be producing the series with Proximity, the production company co-founded by Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler.

The series is slated to for a 2023 release on Disney+. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.