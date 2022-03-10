‘Difficult decision’: Dylan O’Brien explains why he isn’t part of ‘Teen Wolf’ movie

Unfortunately, we really won’t be seeing more of Stiles in Beacon Hills

MANILA, Philippines – For many fans, the upcoming Teen Wolf film wouldn’t be complete without the TV series’ lead star Dylan O’Brien – but alas, he won’t be part of the movie. Finally, the actor explained in a Variety exclusive why he isn’t included in the returning cast of the movie adaptation of the hit MTV series.

“It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it,” O’Brien said.

“Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it fucking kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it,” he added.

Dylan played the role of Stiles Stilinski in the show, the best friend of human-turned werewolf Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey.

In September 2021, the announcement was made that a revival was in the works courtesy of Paramount Plus. MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television will produce the movie.

Tyler Posey (Scott McCall), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore), Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate), Crystal Reed (Allison Argent), Orny Adams (Coach Bobby Finstock), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Noah Stilinksi), JR Bourne (Chris Argent), Seth Gilliam (Dr. Alan Deaton), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Jordan Parrish), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall) and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar), will come back for their roles, four years after the finale episode aired. Jeff Davis, the series creator, returns as the writer and producer of the movie.

Scott is no longer a teenager in the Teen Wolf movie, yet still an Alpha. As an evil force emerges in Beacon Hills, supernatural creatures again lurk in the town, and Scott has to fight back against their most powerful and deadliest enemy yet with new allies and trusted friends.

The series, meanwhile, follows the story of Scott, still a high school student, as he turns into a werewolf after a fateful encounter in the woods. Drama, power, love, and friendship come into play as they are forced to deal with the supernatural. It had a complete run of six seasons with 100 episodes from 2011-2017, all available at Paramount Plus.

The Teen Wolf movie is set to premiere on Paramount Plus in 2022. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.