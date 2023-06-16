Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are engaged

The Disney child actor and Victoria's Secret model are tying the knot after almost five years of dating

MANILA, Philippines – Disney child actor Dylan Sprouse, 30, and Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin, 29, are tying the knot after almost five years of dating.

The couple shared news of their engagement on Instagram, alongside an interview conducted by Dylan’s twin Cole for V Magazine on Thursday, June 15.

“Sprouse’s to be,” Dylan captioned his post, while Barbara wrote on hers, “With the power invested in V, I am a Sprouse to be.”

In the interview for the American fashion magazine, the couple revealed that they have been engaged since September 2022 but decided to keep the news to themselves for a while.

“We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” the former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star explained.

“What we wanted to do with Stephen and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We’re playing with the idea of perception.”

“Also, we just want to do it on our time,” the Hungarian fashion model added. Barbara shared that she was “really annoyed” when they were asked by their PR team to “post about it” after news of their engagement had leaked earlier this year, but is “very happy” that they ended up doing it their own way.

Engagement speculations surrounding the couple had surfaced in March after Barbara was seen wearing a diamond ring when they graced the red carpet for Dylan’s movie The Duel during the Mammoth Film Festival in California. However, the couple and their representatives had not provided any comments on the matter at the time.

Dylan and Barbara plan to exchange vows in the bride-to-be’s home country Hungary, but no other details about the wedding have been released.

They started dating in 2018. – Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.