LOOK: Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin marry in Hungary

The couple ties the knot a month after confirming their engagement

MANILA, Philippines – This is the “suite” life! Disney alum Dylan Sprouse and Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin have reportedly tied the knot one month after confirming their engagement.

According to Bors Online, the wedding took place in a church in Hungary – Barbara’s home country – just outside the capital of Budapest.

The news outlet published on Saturday, July 15 photos of the bride, who donned a corset-style dress with sheer gloves, a diamond choker necklace, and a cathedral-length veil.

Photos of the couple during and after their wedding ceremony were also found circulating on social media.

In one photo, Dylan, with Barbara holding onto his arm, is seen wearing a classic black tuxedo as they both walk down the aisle. Dylan’s twin brother Cole can also be seen in the background of the photo.

In another photo, the couple is seen celebrating – The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star pumps his fist in the air while the model lifts her arm up as they make their way outside the venue.

The pair have yet to comment on the nuptials.

Dylan, 30, and Barbara, 29, got engaged in September 2022 but only confirmed their engagement in June after speculations started to surface in March.

“We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” the groom said at the time.

The pair officially started dating in 2018 and have been together for over five years. – with additional reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.