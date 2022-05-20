Ed Sheeran, wife Cherry Seaborn welcome second child

Childhood sweethearts Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are now parents to two baby girls!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s another beautiful baby girl! Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced the birth of his second child with his wife Cherry Seaborn in an Instagram post on Friday, May 20.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of four,” wrote the award-winning musician.

This news comes over a year after Sheeran and Seaborn introduced their first child, Lyra, through a similar Instagram post featuring a pair of small socks over a knit blanket.

Sheeran publicly announced his engagement to childhood sweetheart Seaborn in 2018. A year later, the British singer wed Seaborn in an intimate ceremony and confirmed their marriage in an interview with American radio DJ Charlamagne Tha God. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.