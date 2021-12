Eddie Redmayne stars in London revival of ‘Cabaret’

EDDIE REDMAYNE. The actor, seen here during the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards, plays Emcee in the 'Cabaret' musical.

The musical is based on Christopher Isherwood's 1939 novel 'Goodbye to Berlin'

LONDON, United Kingdom – Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne makes a return to London’s West End in a new production of the musical Cabaret, which opened on Sunday, December 12.

Redmayne plays the role of Emcee, alongside stage and screen star Jessie Buckley, in the production directed by Rebecca Frecknall.

“He’s the most hard-working, conscientious actor I have ever worked with,” Frecknall said of Redmayne. “His work ethic is incredible, and his love of the role and the production and the team is absolutely wonderful, so he’s been a real anchor for the piece.”

The Tony Award-wining musical was originally performed on Broadway in 1966 and features songs such as “Willkommen”.

The musical is based on Christopher Isherwood’s 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin, which chronicles in part the seedy cabaret nightlife of the German capital in the final years of the Weimar Republic.

Asked about how the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted the rehearsals and production of the show, Frecknall said: “It’s been challenging but it’s never stopped us and it could have been so much harder with the wrong attitude, so everyone’s been brilliant at making it come together.”

The revival is being performed at London’s Kit Kat Club until May. – Rappler.com