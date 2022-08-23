Ejay Falcon and Jana Roxas are engaged 

The couple have been dating for six years

MANILA, Philippines – Ejay Falcon is set to tie the knot with Jana Roxas.

The actor-turned-politician announced the news on Monday, August 22 by sharing photos from his proposal.

“Excited and looking forward sa next chapters ng buhay natin together baby. Mahal na mahal kita. Happy birthday my future wife,” he wrote. (I’m excited and looking forward to the chapters we’ll share together. I love you so much.)

Fellow celebrities like Joseph Marco, Vhong Navarro, Jessy Mendiola, and Lorna Tolentino have congratulated the couple.

Falcon and Roxas have been dating since 2016. Both joined reality television shows – Falcon won Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition Plus in 2008 while Roxas was from StarStruck season three in 2006. – Rappler.com