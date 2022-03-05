‘Nakakapagod pala’: Elisse Joson, Mccoy De Leon share cryptic posts on social media

MANILA, Philippines – Fans are concerned for Elisse Joson, after the Filipina actress posted a cryptic, emotional Facebook post on Friday, March 4, seemingly pertaining to the difficulties of motherhood.

“Akala ko ok na pero nakakapagod pala. Gabi-gabi na lang ako walang tulog. Babad sa isip ko kung paano matitigil ‘yung paghihirap namin ni baby,” Joson, 26, wrote. Joson and boyfriend Mccoy De Leon introduced their first daughter together, Felize, in October 2021.

(I thought everything was okay already, but it’s actually tiring. Every night, I can’t sleep. All I’ve been thinking about is how I can make it easier for me and baby).

Joson also posted a photo of her carrying Felize on Instagram Stories, with a poll to her followers asking, “Ano ba dapat kong gawin (What should I do)?

Photo from Instagram Stories

Actor Mccoy de Leon, 27, also shared a cryptic post on Facebook shortly after.

“Maya’t maya akong nagchecheck para siguraduhin na okay kayo. Wala na rin akong maayos na tulog. Pero sana kahit ganito, hindi tayo susuko dahil gagawin ko ang lahat mapasaya at maprotektahan kayo ni baby,” De Leon wrote.

(I keep on checking just to make sure that you guys are okay. I haven’t had any good sleep either. But hopefully, despite this, we won’t give up because I’ll do everything I can to keep you and our baby happy and safe).

Neither Facebook posts have specified what exact issue the couple is going through, but followers have speculated that it might be about relationship problems, motherhood challenges, and/or mental health issues. Many fans have encouraged mommy Elisse to “stay strong.”

Joson and De Leon welcomed baby Felize into the Christian world on March 1. – Rappler.com