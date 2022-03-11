Elon Musk and Grimes welcome first daughter together

MANILA, Philippines – Elon Musk and Grimes are now parents of two!

In a cover story interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, revealed that she and Musk welcomed their second child and first daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, in December 2021 via a surrogate. She added that they’ve nicknamed the baby Y.

The 33-year-old singer explained their daughter’s unique name: The name Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS, which is described as “the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second.” Meanwhile, dark symbolizes the unknown beautiful mystery of the universe, and Sideræl – pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el” – is a “more elven” description of sidereal, which she describes as “the true time of the universe.” Sideræl is also an ode to her favorite Lord of the Rings character Galadriel, who “chooses to abdicate the ring.”

Moreover, she shared that she originally wanted to name the child Odysseus Musk because it was her dream to have a girl named Odysseus. However, she and Musk decided to settle on Exa Dark Sideræl.

Although Musk and Grimes separated in September 2021, Grimes implied that they have gotten back together. “There’s no real word for it,” she explained. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” she added.

Grimes also mentioned that they would like to have more children.

Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child, X Æ A-12, back in 2020. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/ Rappler.com

